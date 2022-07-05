Chennai Metro sends land acquisition notice to Kamal Haasan’s production company

news Metro

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a land acquisition notice to Raaj Kamal Films International, the production company of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, for its Phase II project. The Phase II project to construct nearly 120 stations is worth around Rs 61,000 crore and is to commence shortly.

According to The Hindu, one of the stations built as part of Phase II is located in Bharathi Dasan road, where the office of Raaj Kamal Films International is also located. Speaking to TNM, sources from Raaj Kamal office said that a legal consultation is underway so as to decide how to proceed. Around 10 feet at the front of the office is marked in the metro project, they added.

The CMRL has planned to build a station in approximately 600 square feet of area. Along with the office of Raaj Kamal Films International, a notice has also been served to other buildings in the area. The planned station at Bharathi Dasan Road forms a part of the Phase II project, including the Light House to Poonamallee stretch of road.

Recently, the CMRL and Larsen & Toubro signed a contract for constructing a corridor from Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur, at an estimated amount of Rs 1,021 crore, as part of the Phase II project. Under this, a 10-kilometre-long viaduct is to be constructed through 10 metro stations located at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyampet Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Phase II project work has commenced in many parts of the city, including Madhavaram, Purasawalkam, Adyar, Medavakkam, Vadapalani, Arcot Road, Greenways Road, Poonamallee, and Porur.