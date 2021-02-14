Chennai Metro ride free for a day after PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 extension

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that rides for all passengers taking the green or blue line will be free starting 2 pm on Sunday.

news Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro’s phase-I extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, Sunday. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the city around 10.30 am on Sunday and will leave for Kerala’s Kochi in the afternoon. Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate a few projects during his “non-political” visit to the state.

Following the inauguration, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that rides for all passengers taking the green or blue line will be free starting 2 pm on Sunday. This will be valid upto 11 pm the same day. The inauguration of the Rs 3,770 crore project has been delayed over the course of last year due to the pandemic.

“In connection with Opening of the New Line in Phase-I Extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar tomorrow (14.02.2021), it has been decided by CMRL to provide free rides to all passengers travelling in Metro Train on both Blue Line and Green Line post the inauguration. Hence, this free ride will be available to passengers from 2:00 pm till 11:00 pm tomorrow (14.02.2021) only,” CMRL tweeted.

In connection with Opening of the New Line in Phase-I Extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar tomorrow (14.02.2021), it has been decided by CMRL to provide free ride to all passengers travelling in Metro Train on both Blue Line and Green Line post inauguration. February 13, 2021

This 9-kilometre extension project will come as a crucial link between north Chennai, Central Railway Station and Chennai’s airport.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the extension line was inspected by Secretary to the Government of India, Minister of Housing and Urban affairs Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. According to ministry, the 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port.

Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) Thiru Durga Shankar Mishra, I.A.S., and Chairman of Chennai Metro Rail Limited inspected Phase-I Extension Metro Stations today (13-02-2021).@Secretary_MoHUA #chennaimetro pic.twitter.com/PI68lQtGRI — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) February 13, 2021

"This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains," it said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the electrification of single-line section in Villupuram-Cuddalore- Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

This 228-km-long project has been completed at a cost of Rs 423 crore, and will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari, resulting in saving of Rs 14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

In 2019, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the 10-km stretch in Phase I between AG-DMS and Washermanpet. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation for the second phase last year.

(With inputs from IANS)