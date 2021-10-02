Chennai Metro recovers 77% of its pre-COVID daily ridership in September

Following the COVID-19 induced lockdown since March 2020, the Chennai Metro began operating its passenger service from June 21 this year with 50% capacity.

news METRO

A total of 71,62,297 passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro trains from June 21 till September 30 this year. Moreover, in the month of September alone, 26.86 lakh passengers utilised the Metro, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said in a press note released on October 1. As per a report in the Times of India, the CMRL has recovered 77% of its pre-COVID daily patronage, with around 89,539 passengers using the facility daily in September.

Setting a record for one of the highest footfalls on a single day, the CMRL in the press note added that on September 9, a maximum of 1,09,381 passengers used the Metro to commute. For the month of August, the highest single-day ridership stood at 88,579 on August 27.

Further in September, a total of 40,332 passengers used the QR code ticketing system, while 14,59,693 passengers used the travel card ticketing system.

Meanwhile, CMRL also offered a 20% discount on QR code ticketing i.e. on single journey QR ticket, return journey QR ticket, group QR ticket and QR trip passes from September 11, 2020. Additionally, 20% discount fares were also given on using metro train travel cards from February 22, 2021, added the press note.

With adherence to COVID-19 protocols being made mandatory, the CMRL levied a penalty of Rs 200 on those flouting regulations. From June 21 till September 30, a total of 388 passengers were fined and a sum of Rs 77,600 was collected as penalty, CMRL stated.

Meanwhile, the average ridership was 73,825 at the end of February 2019 which increased to 1,15,695 by December 2019.