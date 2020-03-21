Chennai Metro rail suspends services between 10 am and 4 pm from Monday till Mar 31

CMRL had earlier announced that there will be no operations on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister’s call to observe a total curfew on Sunday.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced suspension of services between 10 am and 4 pm from March 23 to March 31 to discourage non-essential travel by the public.

In a press release on Saturday, the CMRL said that the decision to reschedule the services has been made to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the release, Chennai Metro rail services will be restricted to specific hours of the day during the suspension period.

The trains will run from 6 am to 8 am enabling citizens engaging in essential services to commute, and from 8 am to 10 am for the office-goers. Similarly, the services will be operational between 4 pm and 8 pm in the evening. Metro trains will not be operational between 4.30 am and 6 am, 10 am and 4 pm and 8 pm and 11 pm.

Earlier, the CMRL had announced that it will be operating one train every seven minutes instead of one train every five minutes from March 23 to March 31. The CMRL had also announced that in response to the Prime Minister’s call to observe a curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, it will be suspending its services fully on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu meanwhile has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the three cases, two are Thai nationals and one a resident of New Zealand who was visiting Tamil Nadu. This takes the number of active cases in the state to five, including a 21-year-old man from Delhi and a 20-year-old student who landed in Chennai from Dublin, Ireland.

The state government has also announced that all educational institutions, cinema theatres, entertainment centres, amusement parks, shopping malls etc be shut down till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.