Chennai Metro holds trial run between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar stations

With just a few weeks left for its official flagging off, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday held a trial run at the Phase I extension route between Washermanpet Metro Station and Thiruvottiyur/Wimco Nagar Metro Station. This trial run will pave the way for the full completion of the Phase I extension works.

During the trial run, a total of 9.051 kms was covered by the diesel locomotive on both Upline and Downline. This Phase I extension stretch will cover eight metro stations — two underground and six elevated metro stations. The Phase I extension project will connect the northern part of the city to the central business district area and is targeted to be opened for traffic by the end of January 2021.

CMRL holds Trial run by Diesel Locomotive Vehicle between Washermanpet Metro Station and Thiruvottriyur/Wimco Nagar Metro Station pic.twitter.com/nxHbYdGk5z — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) December 26, 2020

“Entire team of CMRL is enthused on this trial run as this being a major lap in CMRL footsteps. The installation of various systems including, Ballast-less Track, Over Head Electrification, Signaling, Tunnel Ventilation, HVAC, Platform Screen Doors, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates are currently underway in this stretch to achieve early commissioning,” reads the press release issued by CMRL.

As part of its awareness campaign and to coincide with the festive cheer of this season, CMRL has organised cultural programs at some of its metro stations. “As part of creating safety awareness to general public and passengers travelling in the Metro Train, it has been planned to conduct COVID-19 related awareness drives in the Metro Stations and Metro Trains,” CMRL has said in its statement.

‘On the Streets of Chennai’, a band from the city performed a live music session at Central Metro, Airport Metro, Thirumangalam and Alandur Metro Stations on Saturday. Nimirvu Kalaiyagam will be doing a Parai Performance at Thirumangalam Metro Station (Street Level) from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Sunday. ‘On the Streets of Chennai' will once again put up a show at Central Metro Station on Sunday.