Chennai Metro fares slashed from February 22: Full details

Commuters have long pointed out that Chennai Metro fares are among the highest in India.

news Transportation

In line with persistent demands from commuters and ahead of the stateâ€™s Assembly elections, the maximum fare to travel in Chennai Metro rail has been slashed by Rs 20. The fare to travel the full length of Chennai Metro will now be Rs 50 instead of Rs 70. The changes to the CMRL fare will come into effect from February 22.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. As per the press statement issued by the Chief Minister, the slab fares have also been slashed. According to the new fare structure, commuters will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of upto two kilometres. For distance between two and five kilometres, the fare is Rs 20. To travel a distance of 5-12 kilometres, a commuter will have to pay Rs 30. The next stage fare for a distance of upto 21 kilometres is Rs 40 and beyond 21 kilometres, the fare will be capped at Rs 50. A further discount of 20% of the fare will be provided to those who opt to book tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards.

Chennai Metro fares have been among the highest in the country, even higher than the Airport line of Delhi Metro. This has been one of the strongest criticisms that the commuters and public transport experts and activists have placed against CMRL over the years.

Commuters who now enjoy unlimited day passes at Rs 100 for the 45 kilometre long phase-1 of CMRL will now get to enjoy unlimited day passes at the same amount to use till Wimco nagar too. Similarly, passengers can obtain monthly passes for the same amount as it is currently (Rs 2500) and utilise it even till the newly extended line to Wimco Nagar. Passengers can enjoy a 50% discount on their daily tickets (not for daily passes) if they travel on Sundays and public holidays.

The CMRL extension line from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marked the completion of Phase-1 of the CMRL that extends to 54.15 kilometres and has two corridors from Airport to Wimco Nagar and St Thomas Mount to Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Central Metro. The work for the Phase-2 of CMRL is underway and will cover a distance of 118.9 kilometres.