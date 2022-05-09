Chennai man who immolated himself to protest evictions passes away

Kannaiyan opposed the evictions being carried out at Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar, which saw protests on May 8 and 9.

news Protest

A 60-year-old man who immolated himself on Sunday, May 8, to protest the evictions being carried out in Chennai's Govindsamy Nagar succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, May 9. The man, Kannayian, was being treated at the Kilpauk General Hospital and was in a critical condition.

DTNext reported that he opposed the demolition drive of the Water Resources Department and the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB). To protest Kannaiyan’s death and the demolition drive, protests were held on Monday as well. The residents of Govindaswamy Nagar, near the Buckingham Canal, protested against the evictions being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department on Sunday with their petition being heard before the Supreme Court. Residents continued to protest on Monday, May 9.

After Kannayian set himself ablaze, there was a scuffle between the locals and the officials, and the eviction was temporarily stopped for the day. Many of the residents had agreed to move out of their houses in Govindaswamy Nagar provided they were given alternate accommodation. Several residents who were evicted are staying at the Greenways railway station premises until they get an alternate accommodation.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board told IANS that a big businessman, who has a large tract of land behind this property, was behind the move and he had got an order from the Supreme Court which was challenged by the residents in the court and the hearing is scheduled for Monday.

A letter signed by several NGOs, according to the Times of India, questioned on what basis the residents were relocated to the outskirts. They also said that the evictions are happening when children have to give their examinations soon. “The sudden appearance of bulldozers demolishing houses may create traumatic experiences for the children and stress for a long time,” it said.