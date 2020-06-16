As of Tuesday morning, Chennai had recorded 33,244 cases while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had recorded 3,005, 751 and 1,922 cases respectively.

Image for representation(Image for representation)
Coronavirus Coronavirus Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 14:41
TNM Staff

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that yet another lockdown will be imposed on Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts, to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, Chennai had recorded 33,244 COVID-19 cases while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had recorded 3,005, 751 and 1,922 cases respectively.

The number of cases in the state have only been increasing over the last three weeks along with the death count. And following a recommendation from the expert panel constituted under the Chief Minister, the state government has decided that a lockdown will be imposed from June 19 to June 30.

This decision has, however, evoked mixed response from the residents of Chennai and its surrounding districts. While some believe that it is the right method to tackle the virus, others question the implementation of the lockdown and whether this is the only solution to the existing crisis.

Several residents pointed out that the last time a strict lockdown was announced, people rushed to shop for essentials in the cityâ€™s markets, specifically Koyambedu, eventually leading to a new cluster of cases. This time, however, the government has allowed grocery shops to function within restricted timings.

 

Other residents meanwhile cast doubts on whether a lockdown would really work when offices will keep functioning and people will be commuting on a daily basis. They further asked why the government had denied that a lockdown would be imposed and come down heavily on people who suspected it, when in fact that is what the government finally did.

 

 

Journalists and experts, however, questioned whether a lockdown is really the only way to fight the pandemic.

 

 

According to a government order, during the period of the lockdown, hospitals and pharmacies will remain open while ambulances will be allowed to ply on the road. Autos, taxis and cabs meanwhile can only be used for emergency services. While food deliveries are allowed, grocery shops, vegetable shops, petrol bunks, and mobile markets will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm.

 

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member. Click here.