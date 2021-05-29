Chennai lockdown extension: Grocery shops can home deliver orders

While grocery shops were asked to remain shut from May 24, in a fresh set of guidelines, the Chennai Corporation has allowed these shops to home deliver orders from May 31 to June 7.

news Lockdown

Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu will see a total lockdown for one more week, until 6am on June 7 as part of the State governmentâ€™s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. While the total lockdown, which began on May 24 has seen all shops including grocery and vegetable stores shut, the state government has allowed push carts to sell vegetables and groceries.

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday ordered some relaxations with regard to the sale of groceries and vegetables. Hereâ€™s what is permitted with respect to groceries.

Both large and small groceries stores will be allowed to home deliver orders via push carts and vehicles, on demand through phone, apps, websites. This incldues apps like Dunzo, Supr Daily, Big Basket, Licious, Dunzo, Tendercuts, Fipola etc. which can take orders from 7 am to 6 pm. The delivery vehicles will be given passes and stickers by the Greater Chennai Corporation and delivery persons should also wear uniform and carry IDs with them whenever possible. Home delivery services should be done whenever possible through the side or backdoors. Data with phone numbers of shops providing such home delivery will be uploaded zone wise in the Greater Chennai Corpoation's website and app. Action will be taken against shops and customers engaging in direct sale and purchase. Goods vehicles will be allowed free movement from Rice/ Dhal/ Oil Mills/ warehouses and other districts upto the wholesale markets as per existing norms. Vehicles used for movement from wholesale grocery markets at Koyambedu and Kothavalachavadi to distribution points/Retail shops shall be permitted to operate from 7PM to 11PM. Banners and stickers will be given by Greater Chennai Corporation for these vehicles in the Ward offices/ Zonal offices itself.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued orders on what activities will be permitted during the lockdown from 6am on May 31 until 6am on June 7.

Whatâ€™s allowed

Medical shops, indigenous medical shops, veterinary pharmacies and pet feed shops will be allowed.

Supply of milk, newspaper and water will be allowed

PDS shops are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 noon.

Petrol and diesel pumps and LPG supply is permitted.

Parcel food from hotels, restaurants and bakeries etc will be permitted between 6 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. All e-commerce delivery entities will be allowed to work during these times.

Other e-commerce services will be permitted from 8 am to 6 pm.

Wholesale vegetable fruit and flower markets are permitted to function.

Railway, Airport and Seaport operations are allowed

All activities related to essential services such as power, water supply, sanitation, telecommunication, postal services.

Print and electronic media is permitted

Government offices dealing with essential services will be permitted to function with required staff

Medical related services including Blood Bank will be allowed to function

Visa facilitation centres for emergency travel purposes shall be permitted to function with minimum staff who may be permitted to travel with ID cards issued by their organisation.

Banks, Insurance companies, RBI regulated financial markets, entities such as NPCI, CCIL, Payment system operators, Clearing houses, and stand alone primary dealers shall be permitted with a third of their staff. ATMs and related banking facilities shall also be permitted.

SEBI and Capital Debt Markets notified by SEBI shall be permitted to function.

Care homes for children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities etc shall be permitted.

Persons working in observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles shall be allowed with ID cards or e-registration.

Agriculture and related activities including transportation of agricultural produce shall be permitted

All activities related to animal husbandry shall be permitted.

Cargo handling including cold storage and warehousing services at ports, airports, railway stations, container depots and associated services shall remain open.

All goods, vehicles and transportation of essential commodities shall be permitted. Movement, loading, unloading etc of cargo both inter and intra state is permitted.

Persons traveling from their homes to airports, railway stations etc will be permitted with their ID proof, travel tickets, e-registration of travel etc.

Continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities for the fight against COVID-19 shall be permitted to operate. However, industries which have been permitted to operate shall make arrangements to vaccinate all their employees within a monthâ€™s time.

Hotels/Lodges designated as COVID care hospitals, centres and hotels and lodges housing health care professionals shall be permitted to function. Workers of such places shall be permitted with ID cards issued by the hospital authority which has taken up the hotel/lodge.

Volunteers and Caregivers giving food etc to persons with disabilities, senior citizens etc will be permitted to travel with e-registrations.

E registrations shall continue to be in force in order to monitor flight and train passengers coming to Chennai and other parts of TN from abroad and from other states.

Intra-district travel from Chennai is only permitted with e-registrations, which will only be issued for emergency medical reasons and for funeral-last rites etc.