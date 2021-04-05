Chennai likely to see curbs due to COVID-19 after elections

As of Sunday, Chennai had 8,246 people being treated for COVID-19.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to introduce stricter curbs after the elections on April 6 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. GCC Commissioner G Prakash also expressed confidence that with the newer and more stringent curbs, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city can be brought under control by the end of April, according to reports.

The Commissioner said that people who do not comply with rules like wearing masks and maintaining adequate physical distancing will be heavily fined. He also stated that people must be prepared for restrictions on movement once elections are over. The Commissionerâ€™s warning came in the backdrop of a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,581 new cases of COVID-19 of which Chennai accounted for 1,344. Of the 14 persons who died due to COVID-19, four persons belonged to Chennai and 8,246 persons are currently being treated for the coronavirus in the city. Coimbatore reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 while in Chengalpattu, the number was 297. Districts like Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur also reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu government tested 82,791 samples belonging to 82,187 persons on Sunday. The state said that 1,813 persons were also discharged on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 in a single phase and political parties and leaders were on the campaign-mode till Sunday evening. Earlier, the state Health Secretary had expressed his concern over the increasing cases due to low mask discipline in political rallies and meetings. He had urged political leaders to ensure that all the participants in public meetings were wearing masks. He also attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the relaxation in the minds of the people and non-adherence to general hygiene requirements like washing hands, using face masks and maintaining adequate physical distancing.