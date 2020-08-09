Chennai to issue e-pass under two new categories: Details here

Meanwhile, Madras HC has called for the state to look into bribery complaints that alleged that government officials were demanding bribes to approve e-passes.

Coronavirus E-pass

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Saturday announced that e-passes to the city will be issued under two additional categories for work-related requests. According to reports, the Commissioner has said that those seeking e-pass for job-interviews and business engagements will now be considered. So far, e-pass into the city has been approved only for marriage, death and medical emergencies.

A report in The Hindu states that Greater Chennai Corporation has been issuing e-pass only to 33% of the applications with requests to enter the city, having rejected over three lakh applications.

Commissioner further added that around 1.4 lakh guest workers who left to their home states have started returning to the city for work and they too will be allowed e-passes under different categories along with arrangements for a 14-day quarantine facility.

The announcement comes at a time when several complaints have been raised by the public, alleging government officials of demanding bribes to approve e-passes in the state. The Madras High Court on Friday made note of the government officials who demand bribes, calling them “blood thirsty wolves,” and insisted upon the state government’s role to look into the illegalities in the process.

The court was making the observations while passing orders on the habeas corpus petition filed by CM Sivababu, president of the Tamil Desiya Makkal Katchi, who had asked to produce six child labourers who were reportedly kept against their wishes in a private spinning mill in Tiruppur.

According to the Commissioner G Prakash, COVID-19 doubling rate has now become 72.2 days in Chennai from 64 days last week. However, containment activities will continue in the city for at least another three months, he added. Over the past couple of days, Chennai has been reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.