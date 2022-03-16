Chennai to host 44th World Chess Olympiad

The Chess Olympiad was supposed to be held in Moscow between July 26 and August 8, which changed after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai of Tamil Nadu later this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday, March 15. The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event conducted over a two-week period. Participants from around 190 countries compete in the olympiad. The Chess Olympiad was supposed to be held in Moscow between July 26 and August 8. However, the plan was changed after the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022 (sic)," Stalin said in a tweet.

In response to the Chief Ministerâ€™s tweet, the All India Chess Federation, from its official Twitter handle said, "It's official nowâ€¦ India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai!"

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) had earlier submitted its guarantee of $10 million to the International Chess Federation (FIDE). FIDE had decided to move the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions planned from Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

FIDE decided to open the bids after Russia began the military operations against Ukraine. The AICF had earlier said it would bid for the Olympiad and the budget for the event would be $10 million (about Rs 75 crore).

"The exact schedule is still being discussed and will be announced in the coming days, but the event will take place between the end of July and the beginning of August, not very far off from the dates originally planned," FIDE had said.

"Around 2,500 persons, including chess players, coaches, team managers, chess officials from different countries, journalists and others, will arrive at the city where the Chess Olympiad is held," British Grandmaster and FIDE vice-president Nigel Short said.

The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress. It would be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world champion.