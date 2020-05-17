Chennai has 18 new containment zones, total 701 across city

On Saturday, Chennai reported 332 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally up to 6,271. The district that has the most number of COVID-19 cases in the state has a total of 5,017 active cases, 1,202 recoveries and 51 of the total 74 casualties reported from the state.

As of Saturday afternoon, the city has 701 containment areas spread across its 15 zones. Of this north Chennai (zone one to five) has 282 containment areas, central Chennai (zones six to 10) has 372 containment areas, and south Chennai (zones 11 to 15) has 92 containment areas. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone six) has the most number of COVID-19 containment zones in the entire city â€” 119. This is closely followed by zone five Royapuram with 116.

As of Saturday morning, Royapuram has the most number of COVID-19 positive patients. Royapuram has 1,047 COVID-19 cases while Thru Vi Ka Nagar has 737 positive cases.

While Kodambakkam (zone 10) has 919 COVID-19 patients, it only has 59 containment areas which possibly means that COVID-19 cases are closely distributed in this zone. Zone eight, Anna Zone, has 493 positive patients and 30 containment areas while zone 11 Valasaravakkam has 483 positive cases and 35 containment areas. All three zones are closer to the Koyambedu wholesale market that emerged to be the biggest COVID-19 cluster in the state.

Zone nine Teynampet that has reported 640 cases and it has 65 containment areas.

Another emerging hotspot is Adyar (zone 13) where the Thiruvanmiyur market is located. This zone has 316 COVID-19 cases and 19 containment areas.

On Saturday, the Greater Chennai Corporation put out a list of containment areas that have been released for not reporting any new cases in the last 14 days. A total of 33 streets have been named in this list that includes nine from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, five from Ambattur, seven from Teynampet, and seven from Valasaravakkam.