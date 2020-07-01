Chennai gets new police Commissioner, AK Viswanathan transferred

Mahesh Kumar Aggrawal, who is the new Chennai Commissioner, played a role during the migrant labourer crisis and lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

In a major shuffle, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred Chennai City Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan and has appointed Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal as Chennai's City Commissioner. AK Viswanathan will take charge as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Operations, Chennai, a post that was previously held by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

AK Viswanathan of the 1990 IPS batch took charge as Commissioner of Chennai in 2017. IPS officer Mahesh Kumar played an important role during the migrant labourer crisis during the early stages of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the state. Notably, he was posted as the nodal officer in Chennaiâ€™s North Zone in April to assist Greater Chennai Corporation in containing the spread of COVID-19.

For about seven years, he served as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh.

Manoj Aggarwal has also received Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Chief Ministerâ€™s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty. In 2018, he was awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerâ€™s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service.

As part of a major rejig of Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred a host of other officers including Commissioners of Madurai and Tirupur, S Davidson Devasirvatham and Sanjay Kumar respectively. Devasirvatham is now ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai while Kumar is IGP, Technical Services. Prem Anand Sinha is the new Commissioner of Madurai City.

R Dhinakaran who was the IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police of law and order, north, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), has been transferred to take up law and order, South. This post was previously held by Prem Anand Sinha.

Among the other postings in Chennai, Sunil Kumar IPS will take charge as DGP, State human rights commission, Chennai and Amalraj who was Commissioner, Trichy will now take charge as Additional COP/IGP, Chennai. MT Ganeshmoorthy will take charge as IG, Economic offences wing.

Kapil Kumar C Saratkar who was previously the Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, GCP, has now been promoted to fill vacancy and take charge as IGP, special investigation division (SID), Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB CID), Chennai.

N Kannan has been promoted to take charge as Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Chennai. A Arun who previously held the post will take charge as IGP of law and order, north, GCP. K Bhavaneeswari has been promoted and posted as IGP, General, Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)