Chennai gets its first restaurant of US chicken brand Popeyes

Atom Chennai news

Food services player Jubilant Food Works Ltd., on Wednesday, January 17, announced the launch of the first restaurant of American fried chicken brand Popeyes, in Chennai. The brand is best known for its bold and famous Louisiana ‐style fried chicken and its signature chicken sandwich, which became a phenomenon in the United States and the rest of the globe.

The flagship entry of Popeyes was marked in India with the opening of its first restaurant in Bengaluru, followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year. The brand will welcome all its guests at the first restaurant in Chennai from January 20 at the Phoenix Marketcity mall. Guests in Chennai can soon look forward to enjoying Popeyes world‐famous products, such as the brand’s signature Chicken Sandwich, which was one of the most successful product launches in quick service restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

The success of Popeyes is credited to the traditional method of hand breading, battering, and marinating its locally sourced and fresh chicken for 12 hours in Cajun seasonings – a signature blend of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black pepper, celery and white pepper.

Popeyes India menu features the world‐famous Chicken Sandwich along with an array of fried chicken offerings that are freshly sourced and antibiotic‐free, with no added MSG. Meal options such as Rice Bowls and Wraps in vegetarian options complement the menu.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “Consumers across the world love the Louisiana‐style Cajun flavors of Popeyes. As a company, we are focused on bringing the finest taste of our brands, building it and expanding it to multiple cities. We offer consumers a chance to enjoy the unique blend of spices and Cajun flavoured fried chicken. Our launch in Chennai with the first store at Phoenix Marketcity Mall is a testament to that commitment of the larger strategy.”