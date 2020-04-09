Chennai gets 7,000 mobile markets, bulk bookings to be home-delivered

This is to make sure people are not crowding outside supermarkets and at the same time, not inconvenienced by the lockdown.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday announced fair price mobile markets selling vegetables and groceries will be operated across the city in 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 small motor vehicles. This is to make sure people are not crowding outside supermarkets and at the same time not inconvenienced by the lockdown, that, although uncertain, is expected to end on April 14. The decision was arrived at after holding talks with Tamil Nadu Traders Association on April 7.

Traders who will be operating these mobile carts will be given masks, gloves and other protective gears. They will be issued special ID cards, supplied with GCC banners and also issued vehicle passes to help them traverse the city streets without being intercepted the police. GCC has also issued zone wise contact numbers that interested traders can contact on to avail their special passes.

Speaking to TNM, Vikramaraja, President of Tamil Nadu Trader’s Union, says, “We have grocery packages that’ll provide provisions up to 10, 15 and 30 days respectively for a family. These cost Rs 500, Rs 850 and Rs 1,000 each.”

Rates of groceries and vegetables will be pinned to the vehicle that the buyers can refer to. Traders Body has roped in tricycles that were used in collecting old newspapers, plastic items for recycling and the likes. “They have lost their livelihood now because of the lockdown. We have now diverted them using the union to operate these mobile vehicles,” he adds.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has launched an online delivery service of fruits and vegetables that can be availed by apartment associations and group of families having at least 20 families. Residents can dial 9025653376, 044-24791133 or make bulk bookings online here. Individual families, however, have been requested to place orders for fruits and vegetables on door delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.