Chennai to get 1,000 bed facility for siddha COVID-19 care

The state is mulling to provide integrated treatment by combining allopathy with alternative medical care.

The Chennai Corporation has decided to set up 1,000 more bed facilities for Siddha COVID-19 Care Center in the city. As 569 patients including a 90-year-old man were discharged following recovery from Saligaramam Siddha Facility, the Corporation plans to set up beds for providing Siddha treatment to patients.

The Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash who participated in the sending off ceremony of the patients from Saligaramam Siddha Centre told reporters that the Siddha treatment along with allopathy medicines have helped in curing the patients. Patients with symptoms have also recovered so the Corporation plans to set up 1,000 beds and we are identifying the places to set up the beds, he said.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar meanwhile said, “The Chief Secretary told us to provide emphasis to Siddha medicine. We have permitted a trial for Coimbatore Arya Vaidya Salai Siddha doctors to treat patients. We are also testing ayurvedic treatment and have recommended alternative medicine to the ICMR. We are planning to provide integrated treatment with allopathy, siddha, ayurveda and yoga.”

After reviewing the Stanley Medical College, the Health Minister said, “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has allocated Rs 75.25 lakh special funds for all the hospitals. We are stepping up the availability of oxygen, the hospitals now have 40 kilo liter oxygen cylinders.”

App to monitor home quarantine

The Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash launched an app, HQIMS, to monitor the patients under home quarantine in Amma Maligai of Ripon Building on Friday.

The HQIMS app will contain the details of patients under home quarantine and the details of their family members and the quarantine period. The Corporation with the help of Friends of COVID Citizens under Surveillance (FOCUS) will monitor the containment streets and the movement of the people. The FOCUS volunteers will also help quarantined people receive essential supplies.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu crossed the 1 lakh COVID-19 positive patients’ mark. The state currently has 42,955 active cases of coronavirus and 58,378 people have recovered following treatment. On Friday 4264 people tested positive in the state, of which 2082 patients were from Chennai.