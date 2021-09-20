Chennai to face power cuts on Monday: Full list of areas affected

The power disruption will take place between 9 am and 2 pm due to maintenance work that is being undertaken, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.

Chennai will witness a five hour power cut on Monday, September 20, in certain neighbourhoods of the city. The power disruption will take place between 9 am and 2 pm due to maintenance work that is being undertaken, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said. If the maintenance work is completed before 3 pm, then the power supply will be restored to those neighbourhoods, the TANGEDCO release added.

The following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected by the maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said. In Tambaram, mainly three areas, Pallavaram, Pammal and Radha Nagar will see power disruptions. Under these areas, Ashok Lane, GST Road, Military Quarters, Officer Lane and Military Camp will see power cuts in Pallavaram. Vishwakarma Flats, TVS Flats and Suguna Colony in Radha Nagar, LIC Colony, Periyar Street, Panchayath Colony, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Rajaji Street, VOC Nagar, Elumalai Street, Gandhi Main Road and surrounding areas in Pammal will also see power disruptions.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation also said that in Sholinganallur, two areas, mainly Thiruvanmiyur and Sholinganallur, will be affected by the power disruptions. OMR Kottivakkam and VSI Estate Phase-II will see a power cut in Thiruvanmiyur and Parameswaran Nagar, Balaji Nagar, TNHB, Dharmaraja Kovil and surrounding areas will see power disruptions in Sholinganallur

In Vyasarpadi, RK Nagar, SA Kovil, Mint Kalamandalam, Thilagarnagar, RK Nagar, VOC Nagar, Toll Gate areas, Stanley and surrounding areas will see power cuts. Finally, Arthur, Basthapalayam, Karanodai Bazaar, Devanarry, VGP Madu and parts of Sothuperumbedu will see power cuts, as per the schedule released by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.