Parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Thursday, March 16, as part of the regular maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has issued a notice about the same, with a list of areas that will be affected. The power outage is expected to last from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday. Power may be restored earlier in some areas depending on the speed of work, TANGEDCO said.
Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Thursday:
> Theradi Street
> East Mada Street
> South Mada Street
> Kulakkarai Street
> VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar
> Thiruneermalai Main Road
> Vembuliamman Koil Street
> Bajanai Koil Street
> Mallima Veethi
> Sivaraj Street
> Oyyaliamman Koil Street