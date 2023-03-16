Chennai to face power cut on March 16: List of areas

The power outage is expected to last from 9 am to 2 pm on March 16, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.

news Chennai News

Parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Thursday, March 16, as part of the regular maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has issued a notice about the same, with a list of areas that will be affected. The power outage is expected to last from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday. Power may be restored earlier in some areas depending on the speed of work, TANGEDCO said.

Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Thursday:

> Theradi Street

> East Mada Street

> South Mada Street

> Kulakkarai Street

> VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar

> Thiruneermalai Main Road

> Vembuliamman Koil Street

> Bajanai Koil Street

> Mallima Veethi

> Sivaraj Street

> Oyyaliamman Koil Street