The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a list of places in Chennai that will experience a power shutdown due to maintenance work for five hours on Tuesday. These areas, including Guindy, Nolambur and Tambaram, will experience a disruption in power supply from 9 am to 2 pm.

Here is the list of areas that will be affected:

Nolambur: Aishwarya Nagar, Vanagaram Main Road, Galaxy Road, Sadayapan Valal Street, SRR Nagar, Geason Housing Colony, Nolambur TNHB and S&P Foundation.

Tambaram Mudichur area: Balaji Nagar, Purusothamman Nagar, Swamy Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Singaravelan Nagar, Katabomman Street, Navabhabibullah Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Astalakshmi Nagar, Kommaimman Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Periyar Salai, Saravabava Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, S.K Avenue, Parvarthy Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Thirumudivakkam areas and Royappa Nagar.

Guindy: Ramar Koil Street, Indira Nagar, Mount Poonamallee Road, Vasantham Nagar, Kalaingar Nagar, Defence Colony, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Matiyas Nagar, Thanduma Nagar and Meenambakkam.

The power supply is likely to resume in five hours, once maintenance works are completed.

Meanwhile, the union government has sanctioned a bailout for TANGEDCO, which has been suffering losses since even before the pandemic. The union government sanctioned Rs 30,230 crore in a liquidity infusion scheme, as a measure to induce funds into sectors affected by coronavirus lockdown, said reports.

The union government sanctioned the funds after TANGEDCO sent a revised application for Rs 32,682.65 crore. It had earlier sent a proposal for Rs 18,000 crore, but the bailout scheme was extended from March 31 to June 30.

In other news, TANGEDCO has modified the government order issued by them. The previous order said that certain residential and all industrial buildings must submit completion certificates before getting new power connections. However, the order now states that small commercial buildings and other consumers can now get new power connections without the certificate.