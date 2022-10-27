Chennai to experience moderate rain, yellow warning issued in several TN districts

Due to high speed winds in coastal areas in Tamil Nadu, fishermen have been asked to not go to the sea on October 29 and 30.

Chennai is likely to receive moderate rains on October 28 and 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, October 27. Further, moderate showers with lightning and thunderstorms are expected in the city from Friday, October 29 to Tuesday, November 1. Light and moderate rain is expected in isolated areas in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as well over the next two days. On Saturday, October 29, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul. Heavy rain is expected on October 29 in Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, October 30, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Kallakurichi, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The sky condition in Chennai is expected to be partly cloudy for the next two days. Minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 34˚C and 24˚C respectively. While there is no warning for fishermen on October 27 and 28, they have been asked to not venture into the sea on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30. High speed winds ranging between 45 km/h and 50 km/h are expected to prevail on the Gulf of Mannar, on Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan coasts and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on October 29 and 30. Due to these conditions, fishermen have been asked to not go to the sea on these days.

Yellow warning has been issued on October 27 in several districts across the state including Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli.