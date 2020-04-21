Chennai Dr Simon burial row: IMA demands Central law against violence on doctors

IMA has issued a white alert for Wednesday, and doctors and hospitals across the country will be lighting candles as a sign of protest.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for protests demanding that a Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctors to be implemented. This comes after the body of Dr Simon, a neurosurgeon from Chennai who died after contracting coronavirus disease, was not allowed to be buried at the burial site. People in the locality had taken to violent measures and threw stones at those who attempted to perform the doctor’s last rites.

“IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear. If dignity is denied even in death, our patience and restraint lose their value. We demand a special Central Law against violence on doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and hospitals by an ordinance,” reads a letter issued by the IMA’s National president Dr Rajan Sharma and general secretary Dr R V Asokan.

#IMA demands Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctor’s & Declares White Alert to the nation on 22.04.2020 & Black Day on 23.04.2020. pic.twitter.com/inFOSiJusI — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 20, 2020

Speaking about the atrocities faced by the healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, IMA President Rajan Sharma said, "IMA has shown much restraint in spite of extreme provocations. That doesn't mean our patience is endless. Abuse, violence, spitting, pelting of stones, denial of entry to societies and residential accommodations have been tolerated so far, since we expected the governments to do their normal duty. When they are unable to discharge their constitutional obligations, perhaps these are not normal times. Denial of dignity in death is the ultimate sacrilege."

Rajan Sharma also blamed the government for not giving proper attention to the issues faced by the doctors amid the pandemic situation.

"The doctors are rendering services at extreme risk to themselves. No nation sends its army to war without weapons. Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of this country have been sent to fight against COVID-19 without PPE kits and they are dying young defending their people. If the value of such services are not realised, the easiest thing for the doctor community will be to sit at home. The bigger sufferers will be the community."

The letter also states that a white alert has been issued for Wednesday 9 pm. Doctors and hospitals across the country will be lighting candles as a sign of protest.

“Several violent incidents later, we are where we started our journey. The COVID-19 has only made us acutely aware of our helplessness against mindless abuse and violence. Stigma and social boycotting are everywhere. Harassment by administration is nothing but violence by the State. Our patient and restraint are signs of strength. Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately,” reads the IMA’s statement regarding the White Alert protest.

The IMA further adds that if the Centre does not take notice of the White Alert and doesn’t implement a law against violence towards doctors and hospitals, a ‘Black Day’ will be declared subsequently on Thursday.

“All the doctors in the country will work with black badges. Further decision will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the Government even after Black Day,” reads the IMA’s letter.

The IMA’s demand has come in the wake of the incident in Chennai where the body of Dr Simon who died due to COVID-19 was not permitted to be buried at a burial ground. Doctors and others who had accompanied the family of the doctor to oversee the last rites, were abused and had stones pelted at them by locals.

With IANS inputs

