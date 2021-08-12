Chennai Cybercrime files 1500-page chargesheet against YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan, wife

YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan and his wife Kruthika were arrested in June this year for making videos using abusive language against women.

news Crime

The Cyber Crime wing of Chennai city police, on Thursday, August 12, submitted the chargesheet against YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan and his wife Kruthika, who were arrested in June this year, for making videos using abusive language against women. There were also complaints of financial fraud against the couple. The chargesheet, which was submitted in the Saidapet magistrate court, ran into 1,500 pages. Madan had been running multiple YouTube channels that have been currently suspended by the Chennai police.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Cyber Crime police, Madan had collected Rs 2.89 crore from 2,800 people to help those from economically weaker backgrounds. There were earlier claims that Madan has cheated many people after taking money from them. The chargesheet alleged that about 32 people have testified against YouTuber Madan, in writing, to the Cyber Crime police.

According to police reports, the couple decided to have their own YouTube channel to make easy money and chose to use abusive language against women and air misogynistic content to garner huge subscribers and likes from the teenagers, who were mostly boys.

Meanwhile, as per the recommendation of the Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal invoked the Goondas Act, which allows preventive detention of habitual offenders, against Madan on July 6.

Responding to this, his wife Kruthika, who was released by the police after the initial investigation, had said that her husband earned only through YouTube channels and did not have any other income. “There are claims that Madan cheated several people for money, which are baseless,” said Kruthika in July.

In June, the police initially arrested Madan’s wife Kruthika from Salem and also seized a laptop, phone and other gadgets that the Salem-based couple used to make YouTube videos. On July 18, a special team formed by the Central Crime Branch arrested Madan from Dharmapuri, where he had been hiding.

Madan Kumar Manikkyam alias Madan’s channel called ‘Toxic Madan’ used to feature live-streamed videos of him playing PUBG. In the channel, which had lakhs of subscribers, mostly comprising teenagers, Madan had used filthy language to describe women and their bodies. In one of the videos accessed by TNM, Madan could be heard saying, “Every woman is a prostitute and a man ends up marrying a prostitute.”

According to police reports, the couple decided to have their own YouTube channel to make easy money and chose to use abusive language against women and air misogynistic content to garner huge subscribers and likes from the teenagers, who were mostly boys.