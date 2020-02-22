Customs officials among 13 held for smuggling gold in Chennai

news Crime

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two customs officials in Chennai involved in the smuggling of gold into the country through airports. The arrest on Wednesday included 13 others who were also involved in the racket.

According to one report in The Hindu, revenue intelligence sleuths detained as many as 18 people at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. They had reportedly flown in from various countries, including Sri Lanka, Dubai and Malaysia. They had reportedly been carrying over Rs 5 crore worth of gold.

However, the newspaper reports that a 50-people strong mob surrounded the officers who were escorting the detainees and attacked them. They then reportedly fled with the passengers.

According to one report in the Times of India, the arrested includes a retired customs official, identified by the newspaper as Sathish Kumar. While the customs officers would enable the gold to be smuggled in, the retired official would coordinate with the gang, said the report.

According to one report in DT Next, the passengers also carries electronic goods worth many lakhs of rupees. The paper reports that the passengers confessed to their crime.

The passengers have reportedly been remanded by a court following their arrest.

Recently, a seizure by customs officials at the Chennai airport saw five men hiding gold worth Rs 85.3 lakh. ToI reported that the gold had been smuggled inside beauty appliances and fish packaging.