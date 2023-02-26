Chennai Customs arrest AAI employee for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore

The accused was carrying the gold in paste form in eight packets.

news Crime

Customs officials at Chennai Airport have arrested a ground staffer of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for gold smuggling on Saturday, February 25. They seized 2.6 kilograms of gold worth approximately Rs 1.3 crore. The accused was carrying the gold in paste form in eight packets.

“We have recovered four bundles of gold paste weighing approximately 1.3 kilograms, wrapped with black adhesive tape, from the back side of the accused’s pant pocket. After enquiry and further search in the nearby area, another four bundles of gold paste weighing approximately 1.3 kilograms wrapped with black adhesive tape were also recovered,” a press release said.

It further said that the accused came in possession of the gold paste from another passenger, who was a Sri Lankan citizen and had arrived from Dubai. The metal detectors were not able to detect the gold as it was being carried as a paste and when scanned through x-ray baggage scanners, it only showed up as an opaque colour.

On Wednesday, February 22, authorities detained two Indian nationals who had just arrived from Bangkok and found 610 grams of gold hidden in their hand luggage. Another two Sri Lankan citizens who were carrying 820 grams of gold, valued at Rs 41 lakh, were apprehended on February 23.