Chennai crime rate dips by 79% amid COVID-19 lockdown

Police officers attribute the sharp fall to people having to stay indoors during the lockdown.

The crime rate in Chennai city has dropped drastically due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report in the Times of India, the data released by the police shows that the crime rate in the city, including theft, murder and burglary, was 79% lesser between March 25 and April 15 when compared with the crime rate during February 25 to March 15 period. The number of murders had reduced by 44%, burglaries by 75%, thefts by 81% and house break-ins by 59% when compared with the period between February 25 and March 15.

While the total number of these crimes from March 25 to April 15 stood at 71, the comparative number of these crimes between February 25 to March 15 stood at 318.

Similarly, traffic-related cases, such as fatal accidents and severe injuries, have also reduced during the lockdown. Between March 25 and April 15, 86 people were involved in traffic-related cases. This is a sharp fall when compared with similar data for the period from February 25 to March 15. In this period, 444 persons were involved in these cases.

Police officers attributed the sharp fall in the number of crimes to the lockdown since criminals and habitual offenders are forced to stay at home. The number of vehicles on the road have also reduced considerably due to the enforcement of the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu imposed the lockdown at 6 pm on March 24 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown, which was initially announced till April 14, was further extended by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister till April 30. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension in the nationwide lockdown till May 3, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,323 cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and eighty three patients have recovered from the disease and 15 have died so far.