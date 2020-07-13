Chennai COVID-19: Kodambakkam has highest number of active patients

Chennai has over 17,000 active COVID-19 cases, with more than 58,000 persons having recovered so far.

Chennai has witnessed a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported over the past week. As of Sunday, the district had a total of 77,383 positive cases. Out of this, 58,615 persons have recovered while 17, 469 patients are in treatment across Chennai.

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 10,048 persons were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. Chennai reported 1168 positive cases on Sunday.

Data released by the GCC shows how the active cases are spread across the 15 zones in the city. At 2497, Kodambakkam has the most number of active cases, followed by Anna Nagar, which has 1849 COVID-19 patients. Teynampet has 1651 active cases, while Tondiarpet has 1331 and Adyar has 1323. Barring Royapuram (1290) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (1069), the remaining eight zones in the city have less than 1000 cases each.

According to GCCâ€™s zone wise growth of new cases, which looks at a 7-day average, Chennaiâ€™s overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 7.2%. Perungudi recorded the highest growth rate at 14%, followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (10.6%), Madhavaram (9.7%), Tondiarpet (9.5%) and Sholinganallur (7.6%).

Royapuram, which was earlier a hotspot, has the most number of recovered persons in the city at 8164. The other zones which have posted high recoveries are Teynampet (6765), Tondiarpet (6712), Anna Nagar (6670) and Kodambakkam (6045). These zones also have posted the highest number of cases in Chennai.

As far as deaths are concerned, Chennai has recorded 1253 fatalities so far. At 188, Teynampet has witnessed the highest number of deaths, with a case fatality rate of 2.19%. Tondiarpet and Royapuram in the cityâ€™s north have reported 174 and 170 deaths respectively, while Kodambakkam (129) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (128) also posted high fatalities.

The most number of active cases is in the 40-49 age bracket accounting for 18.20% of COVID0-19 patients, followed closely by the 30-39 age group (18.14%) and the 20-29 bracket (17.73%). Nearly 20% of COVID-19 patients presently are senior citizens.