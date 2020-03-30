Chennai Corporation releases list of grocery shops that home deliver in 5 zones

If you are in Adyar, Perungudi, Alandur, Sholinganallur or Valasaravakkam areas, here are the shops that offer home deliveries.

Chennai Corporation on Monday collated and released the list of supermarkets in 5 specific zones in the city that offer home deliveries. Details from Valasaravakkam (zone 11), Alandur (zone 12), Adyar (zone 13), Perungudi (zone 14) and Sholinganallur (zone 15) have been released so far in an effort to avoid overcrowding of people in supermarkets.

The list includes 30 supermarkets/grocery stores in zone 11, 56 shops in zone 12, 31 shops in zone 13, 66 shops in zone 14 and 28 shops in zone 15. The location of the supermarket/grocery store and its contact number have been shared.

Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam

Zone 12 - Alandur

Zone 13 - Adyar

Zone 14 - Perungudi

Zone 15 - Sholinganallur

On Monday, the Nilgiris supermarket on Santhome High Road was closed by the Zonal officer and the health wing for not following the social distancing protocol. This supermarket falls in one of the containment zones. As per the social distancing mandate, customers are expected to maintain six-feet distance between each other and shopkeepers have been directed to allow only a specific set of people inside the shop, based on its size.

Another supermarket in Thousand Lights area called Family Cart Supermarket was sealed on Monday for functioning beyond permitted timing. Tamil Nadu government has allowed supermarkets and other essential services to be open only between 6 am and 2.30 pm daily. This includes petrol bunks as well.

On Sunday, a total of nine areas from six different zones were announced to be containment areas in the city. There are areas from which confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported. Health officials began containment activities in these areas on Sunday including the restriction of movement inside and out of these areas. The zones will also be disinfected and health workers will conduct health screenings at every house that falls under a 5 kilometre radius from the infected patient’s house. Another 3 kilometre has been added as the buffer zone and containment activities will be performed in the buffer zone as well.