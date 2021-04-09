Chennai corporation employees found with EVMs, no FIR filed yet

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified three persons and placed them under suspension for having carried the highly sensitive machines without authorisation.

The Velachery police have not registered a First Information Report (FIR) even after 24 hours have passed since four men were caught carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines in two vehicles.

There were reports that the four had carried unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs one and half lakh with them when local people confronted them carrying the EVM and VVPAT machines in two vehicles. The police have yet to answer the questions raised by the public.

Questions are raised as to whether a repoll will be conducted at the 92 number booth in Velachery constituency. DMK and Congress had demanded a repoll at booth number 92-M at DAV school Velachery. A total of 220 votes were polled in the booth which had 540 votes.

However Election commission officers confirmed that these were spare EVMs and a defunct VVPAT machine. Returning officer of Booth 92-M, V.R. Subbalakshmi told reporters that these were spare EVMs and a defunct VVPAT.

Former Mayor of Chennai, M. Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, " We strongly demand repoll at booth 92-M of DAV school, Velachery as the EVMs were found in the possession of three unauthorised persons and this has to be properly investigated."

Velachery Station House Officer while speaking to IANS said, "Its only a procedural lapse and action has to be taken by the Election commission officials".

Tamil Nadu saw election in 234 constituencies on April 6 and multiple allegations of voter bribery have been made across the state.