Chennai corporation announces traffic restrictions ahead of Republic Day: Details

In view of Republic Day parades and rehearsals, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced traffic restrictions from January 20 to January 26.

With Republic Day around the corner, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced a slew of traffic regulations to be effective from January 20 to January 26. As rehearsals for the Republic Day parade will begin soon, Kamaraj Salai from the Light House to the War Memorial will be closed to vehicular traffic starting 6 pm on January 20 until around 9:30 pm on January 26.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar proceeding to Broadway on Kamaraj Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards RK Mutt Road onto Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St Maryâ€™s Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road and Annai Salai to reach Broadway, the Chennai corporation said.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses, that are travelling towards Kamaraj Salai or headed for Broadway, will be diverted at the Santhome High Road-Kutchery Road junction.

The Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road near the government guesthouse. MTC bus 27D heading towards Gandhi Statue from Radhakirshnan Salai will be diverted at the RK Salai-VM Street Junction. Bus number 21G coming from Luz Junction and going towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Royapettah Point to go via Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway, the announcement added. Buses 12G and 45B coming from Luz Junction towards Gandhi Statue, will be diverted via Nilgiris onwards to TTK Road.

No vehicles will be allowed beyond RK Salai-Dr Natesan Road Junction towards Gandhi Statue. Similarly, no vehicles can proceed beyond Dr Natesan Road-Avai Shanmugam Salai junction towards Kamaraj Salai. Also, there will be no permission for vehicles beyond Bharathi Salai-Bell Road junction and Wallajah Road-Bells Road junction, the announcement stated.

All vehicles coming from Parrys Corner and heading to Adyar will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. The GCC has requested all motorists to cooperate with the restrictions until the end of Republic Day celebrations.

