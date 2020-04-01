Chennai Corp urges all who visited a visa centre on March 15 to isolate themselves

The Chennai Corporation’s contact tracing circular comes after a person tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an effort to trace and locate all those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) put out an urgent message instructing all those who visited the Visa Application Centre in Good Shepherd Building on Kodambakkam High Road, Chennai on March 15, Sunday to report themselves to authorities. The persons have also been asked to home quarantine and isolate themselves immediately. This after a person who visited the centre on March 15 tested positive for the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Late on Tuesday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu shot up to 124. Fifty-seven new cases were reported on Tuesday - the largest single day spike in Tamil Nadu so far. Out of this, 50 are linked to the conference of Islamic preachers belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi that was held between March 8 and 10.

The 50 new patients with travel history to Delhi are admitted at hospitals in Kanyakumari (5 patients), Tirunelveli (23 patients), Chennai (4 patients) and Namakkal (18 patients), Madurai (2 patients), Villupuram (3 patients) respectively. Minister of Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar also shared that contact tracing of the Delhi travellers is currently in progress and will be shared on Wednesday.

The others include four persons from Chennai, one from Kanyakumari, one from Thiruvannamalai and a 25-year-old male.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, during her press meet on Tuesday, appealed to all those who attended the conference to come forward and declare themselves. “Today evening alone we have found 45 cases are positive. There are 1,500 members who attended a conference in Delhi recently. Out of these 1,500 members, 1,113 returned to Tamil Nadu. The rest of them stayed behind in New Delhi. Of those who returned, we have identified 515 across several districts. These 515 have been put under home quarantine and have been stamped. Of the 50 (new) cases, five were discovered in the morning,” she said.