Chennai Corp to start dialysis units in 4 Chennai zones for free treatment: Commissioner

The four new dialysis units will be separate from the ones already functioning in Perungudi, Nungambakkam, Retteri and Valasaravakkam zones in Chennai.

The Chennai Corporation is set to open four new dialysis units in the Tiruvottiyur, Injambakkam, Ambattur and Tondiarpet zones of the city within a month, said Corporation Commissioner, Prakash. All of these will provide treatment under the Chief Minister’s insurance scheme, free of cost to those in need.

Prakash was addressing the press during the inauguration of a dialysis center at the Urban Primary Health Center in Valasaravakkam on Friday when he made the announcement.

"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation should have a dialysis centre each. Based on the statement, the Chennai Corporation has already inaugurated four dialysis units in Perungudi, Nungambakkam, Retteri and Valasaravakkam for the benefit of the people," the Commissioner said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation along with the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER) has initiated the setting up of dialysis centres in Chennai.

Providing data on the number of beneficiaries of the dialysis centres so far, Prakash said that 26,575 people underwent dialysis in the Nungambakkam unit, and 8,599 in the Retteri Lakshmi Nagar unit.

The dialysis units that will be set up in Tiruvottiyour, Injambakkam, Ambattur and Tondiarpet will begin the function in a month or two, he said.

“The Valasaravakkam unit functions with 12 beds, and the unit provides coverage for dialysis under the Chief Minister’s insurance scheme. The Chennai Corporation is running the units for the public to undergo treatment for kidney issues free of cost,” said Prakash.

He also gave a call for interested non-governmental organisations to join hands with the Corporation to extend help to the people.

There have been rising concerns over the availability of dialysis units in the state. People were even reportedly forced to wait for over a day for undergoing dialysis at hospitals in Chennai.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu registered 3,645 new cases of coronavirus. Of the total, Chennai recorded a spike of 1,956 new cases. The new tally has placed the total number of active cases in the state at 32,305. The state saw 46 deaths on Friday.