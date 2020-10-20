Chennai Corp seals Kumaran Silks after video of massive crowd in shop surfaces

A video of overcrowding in the establishment went viral on WhatsApp, forcing authorities to immediately take cognisance of the matter.

news COVID-19

The Chennai Corporation has sealed Kumaran Silks, a clothing store in the city, after visuals of uncontrolled crowds within the establishment's premises emerged. The video went viral on WhatsApp and forced authorities to immediately take cognisance of the matter.

The video, reportedly shot on October 18, shows a sea of mostly unmasked people crowding the clothing store. No physical distancing can be observed in the video as sarees are unfurled by employees and displayed to customers. This blatant violation of guidelines comes despite multiple requests and warnings from the Chennai Corporation to establishments that are likely to see increased footfall ahead of the festival season.

Kumaran Silks in Chennai sealed after video of crowding and lack of physical distancing emerges. @chennaicorp @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/qIM9HyUxSv â€” priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) October 20, 2020

The Chennai Corporation locked and sealed Kumaran Silks on Tuesday morning, as a result of these violations. For the Health Department, the upcoming festival season is already a source of worry; officials say that they have warned residents and establishments against overcrowding. Across other districts of Tamil Nadu too, the Health Department and civic bodies are battling the gathering of crowds. In the recent past, sudden sales announced in clothing stores have led to violation of guidelines.

In Chennaiâ€™s Virudhunagar on Sunday, police arrested a business owner for advertising a plate of biryani for Rs 10 on the opening day of his restaurant. The offer was reportedly available between 11 am and 1 pm, which meant that crowds formed near the shop. Not many customers were wearing masks, and were spilling onto the road near the establishment.

The owner was booked by the police under sections 188 [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant], 269 [Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life], and 278 [Making atmosphere noxious to health] of the Indian Penal code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.