Chennai Corp closes shops in nine areas till August 9 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The lockdown has been extended in the state till 6 am on August 9 and no new relaxations have been announced.

The Tamil Nadu government announced the extension of the lockdown till 6 am on August 9 and has not increased the list of relaxations for the same. In the new guidelines, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked local authorities and police officials to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines and said they could themselves decide on shutting down specific areas in case of continuous overcrowding.

The present curbs were extended including the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and bars till 6 am on August 9. All cultural and political events which could result in gathering of crowds have been barred. Commercial activities including opening of shops are allowed till 9 pm.

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced closure of commercial complexes and retail outlets in crowded market places located in nine areas in the city from July 31 to August 9. Relaxations were made in restrictions taking into account the livelihood considerations of the people but norms should be followed properly to prevent virus spread, it said.

Besides the nine locations which includes the downtown Ranganathan Street junction from North Usman Road till Mambalam Railway Station, the Kothawal Chavadi market would be shut between August 1 and 9 (till 6 am) as part of measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as fresh virus cases increased for the second successive day.

If a gathering of people in very large numbers was observed continuously in specific areas, the concerned district collectors, corporation commissioners and police officials could take a decision on measures to close down such neighbourhoods considering public good.

The GCC in an official release said the decision on closure of outlets was conveyed to representatives of traders following a meeting with them that was chaired by top civic and police officials.

The government said action would be taken against retail outlets and commercial establishments if norms specified to help prevent the spread of coronavirus were violated and if people were allowed in excess.

Tamil Nadu reporting a marginal increase in new virus cases for the first time on July 29 after a decline that began in the last week of May.

While 1,859 new cases were reported on Thursday, July 29, the state logged 1,947 fresh infections on Friday, July 30, the second day of a marginal spike. On July 28, Tamil Nadu registered 1,756 new cases.

Districts like Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, and Chennai have been reporting high numbers of cases and are being closely watched as sensitive areas.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the number of RT-PCR tests being administered in the state too has gone up. A strict vigil is being maintained on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border as the neighbouring state is reporting a high number of cases with 22,064 new cases reported in the state on Thursday and the Total Positivity Rate of 13.53% being witnessed.

With inputs from PTI