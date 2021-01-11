Chennai cops rescue two Delhi-based women forced into sex work

The women were held captive in a five-star hotel in Chennai.

Chennai police, on Saturday, rescued two Delhi-based women who were allegedly brought to the city for sex work. The police arrested two men in the case and are on the lookout for two other men. As per reports, the two Delhi-based women were models and were brought to Chennai allegedly on a promise of securing roles for them in a film.

The two women were allegedly housed in a city-based hotel in Teynampet when the police received a tip-off. Based on the tip-off, the police conducted a raid in the five-star hotel where the women were kept and arrested two men â€” Senthil from Thirumullaivoyal and Saravanan from Kottivakkam. Two other men â€” Suraj Malhotra and Rahul â€” managed to flee before they could be rounded up by the police. During the questioning, The arrested men told the police that they brought the women to Chennai last week on the promise of helping them secure lead roles in Tamil films.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the two other men who escaped. The women have been sent to a government home after being rescued.

In October 2020, the Kanathur police busted a sex racket and rescued eight women from two resorts. Six men were arrested in connection with the crime. A special team of police raided a resort in Panaiyur on the East Coast Road on a tip-off and rescued three women from Maharashtra and West Bengal. On further questioning, the police found that more women were held captive in a similar manner in a resort in Kovalam. Five more women were rescued from the Kovalam resort. Apart from arresting six men, the cars used to transport the customers and electronic devices used by the men were also seized by the police.