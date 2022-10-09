Chennai cops burn 846 kg marjuana, narcotics seized in 30 cases

The police were given permission to destroy 812 kg of marijuana and 15 kg of ketamine seized during 30 drug busts in Chennai.

Over 846 kg of marjuana and opioids were incinerated by the Chennai police on Saturday, October 8, under the supervision of City Police Commissioner Shankar S Jiwal. The drugs were worth Rs 1.5 crore and were seized by the Chennai city police in 30 cases. According to DT Next, the police were given permission to destroy 812 kg of marijuana and 15 kg of ketamine seized during drug busts across the city. The police had gotten permission to destroy 19.3 kg of marijuana that was kept as evidence for cases in special courts. This was also destroyed as the appeal period ended for these cases.

Speaking to the press, Commissioner Shankar Jiswal said that the police would be taking measures to reduce the demand for narcotic substances and will create awareness programmes in educational institutions. He added that the police department has made a list of drug peddlers and measures are being taken to freeze their bank accounts.

In March this year, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendrababu had directed all the district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to conduct a crackdown against drug sellers in the state. The DGP had also asked the police to constitute special teams to nab the culprits who are involved in selling narcotic substances to school and college children.

In August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed police officers to take stringent action against drug peddlers and freeze their property. He added that parents of students and the school management must take responsibility to ensure that students do not become victims of drug abuse. The Chief Minister also asked the police officials to increase supervision around educational institutions so that students are not able to access drugs with ease.