Chennai cop says ‘go to Pakistan if you don’t like Rama Rajyam’, suspended

P Rajendran from Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing allegedly sent a voice note in which he said that those who cannot tolerate the Ram Rajya can go to Pakistan, Saudi, or elsewhere.

Greater Chennai police have taken action against a sub-inspector, P Rajendran, from the Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), following his controversial remarks on Christianity and Islam. Rajendran was suspended on Monday, August 7, after he allegedly recorded deprecatory comments on his phone as a voice note and shared it with his friends on a WhatsApp group.

The viral voice note caught the attention of Greater Chennai police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, who ordered an inquiry into the matter. The investigation was conducted by NM Mylvaganan, Joint Commissioner (traffic), and as a result of the findings, Rajendran, who belonged to the batch of 1999, was suspended from duty.

In the contentious voice note, purportedly made by Rajendran, inflammatory statements were made, claiming, "This is India. We have demolished a mosque and built a temple. We can and we will do that. Indians will worship at temples, conduct pujas, we will get Senghol at the Parliament. If you can, try and stop us. Christians and Muslims can try to stop us. If you can't, then go to Pakistan or Saudi or elsewhere. This is Rama Rajyam."

The voice note also contained derogatory comments targeting the beliefs of Christians and warned another person against sharing Christian songs on WhatsApp.