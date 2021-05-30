Chennai civic body clears 2195 MT waste as part of two-day clean-up drive

The mass clean up drive organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation began on May 27 in 15 zones and 200 wards in Chennai.

A mass clean-up drive launched in different parts of Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected 2,195 Metric Tonnes (MT) of waste in total. The drive began on May 27 in Chennaiâ€™s 15 zones and 200 wards and as of May 29, has removed 590 MT of garbage and 1,605 MT of construction debris in total. On Saturday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected areas, along with Royapuram MLA Murthy R Idream, where the clean-up drives were taking place. In addition to solid waste and construction debris, plants like water hyacinth along the Buckingham Canal too were removed from Stanley Nagar area as part of this drive on Saturday.

According to reports, the mass cleaning is to be carried out by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited in Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram. In Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Corporation is employed in removing waste. Spanish company Urbaser-Sumeet is working in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones 9-15.

About 1,300 sanitary workers and 500 road workers have been engaged for this clean-up drive.

Meanwhile, the GCC has made certain arrangements to help the city that has entered another week of complete lockdown. Fruits, vegetables, eggs and breads are being distributed in about 2700 one-tonne vehicles and about 11,000 smaller vehicles including pushcarts, tricycles and Tata Ace automobiles. GCC has also ensured that the wholesale prices at Koyambedu market and indicative retail prices are shared daily with FST leaders, Zonal Officers and Zonal enforcement teams to monitor local prices and ensure there is no exorbitant hike in prices.

Vehicles movement has been allowed between 7 pm and 11 pm in the cityâ€™s major wholesale markets such as Koyambedu and Kothavalachavadi. Additionally, grocery stores, both large-format supermarkets and local stores shall be allowed to arrange for home delivery through pushcarts and delivery apps like Dunzo, Supr Daily, Big Basket, Licious, Tendercuts, Fapilo, etc.