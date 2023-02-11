Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace sends drones to aid Turkey in rescue efforts

Droni Drone will be used for surveillance to locate victims trapped under rubble, while the modified Kisan Drone will carry supplies and aid for the victims.

news News

Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace has been requested by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide support in the ongoing earthquake relief and rescue efforts in Turkey. The company has sent two of its DGCA-approved drones to the affected areas. According to The Hindu, the Droni Drone will be used for surveillance to locate victims trapped under rubble, while the modified Kisan Drone will carry supplies and aid for the victims.

Garuda Aerospace has a history of responding to emergencies with its drones, including supporting the Uttarakhand glacier burst, the locust control operation in Rajasthan, delivering medicines and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. The company has a fleet of 400 drones and 500 pilots across 84 cities, making it well equipped to handle various types of emergencies.

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a brand ambassador for Garuda Aerospace, having unveiled the company's Droni camera drone at The Global Drone Expo in Chennai. CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash has stated that the company is deploying its drones to support the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Turkey.

India has taken action with "Operation Dost" to offer help to Turkey and Syria after the massive earthquake that took place on February 6, resulted in the deaths of over 24,000 people. The Indian government sent relief materials, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams via military transport aircraft to support Turkey's rescue efforts.

Watch: Why the pen statue for Karunanidhi in Bay of Bengal is being opposed