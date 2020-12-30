Chennai bars and restaurants to close by 10pm on December 31: Police

The state government had banned celebrations in beaches and in hotels and resorts on December 31 and January 1.

All the bars in star hotels, resorts within the limits of Greater Chennai City Police have been ordered to shut by 10pm on Thursday, New Yearâ€™s Eve. The 10pm curfew will be applicable to all the restaurants in and out of the star hotels in the limits of the city police.

According to an announcement made by the city police, the state government has already banned New Yearâ€™s Eve celebrations across the cityâ€™s beaches and hotels due to the restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic. Ten thousand police personnel will be on duty during New Yearâ€™s Eve on Thursday across Chennai. The road adjacent to beaches will be closed for traffic on Thursday night and all the flyovers will be closed for vehicular movement by midnight. The police will also conduct vehicle checks at 300 spots across the city, as per the announcement made by the City Commissioner of Police on Wednesday. The police also said that strict action will be taken against the violators of these orders.

The state government banned celebrations on December 31 and January 1 on the city's beaches and had announced that entry of people will be prohibited on the cityâ€™s beaches on those two days. Although the government had said that regular functioning of hotels and resorts will be allowed, the latest announcement says otherwise.

Tamil Nadu, for the first time since June, reported less than 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state added 957 fresh cases to its total tally with 12 deaths on Tuesday. The state has followed a graded relaxation of norms around the pandemic in public places and it was only recently that the beaches were opened to the public. Tamil Nadu also reopened tourist spots for the public earlier in December with several standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to ensure that the spots remain safe.