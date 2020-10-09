Chennai banker and Bengaluru merchant held by NIA for alleged terror links

They have been accused of radicalising Muslim youths and raising funds to facilitate their travel to Syria.

A Chennai based banker and a rice merchant from Bengaluru are the latest persons to be arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly radicalising members of an Islamic state module based in Karnataka. They have further been accused of raising funds to facilitate the travel of radicalised youths to Syria.

According to a press release from the NIA which arrested the men on Tuesday, Ahamed Abdul Cader (40) is from Ramanathapuram and Irfan Nasir (33) is from Frazer town in Bengaluru. Ahmed worked as business analyst in a Chennai bank and he along with Irfan were members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir. It is a fundamentalist political organisation whose stated aim is the re-establishment of the Islamic Caliphate. They had, along with associates, formed a group called 'Quran Circle' which allegedly radicalised gullible Muslim youth and funded their visit to Syria to aid and assist terrorists.

"Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates played a very significant role in radicalization of the members of the Group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of accused Abdur Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS. Two of such youth got killed in Syria," the NIA said in its statement. "Both the accused were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru and 10 days’ NIA Custody has been granted for interrogation. Further investigation in the case is continued to unearth the larger conspiracy," the agency has said.

During the probe, the NIA found that several of the accused's associates have travelled to Syria. A case has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC & Section 17, 18 & 18B of UA (P) Act against the accused persons for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organization ISIS/ISIL/Daesh and for entering into a conspiracy to radicalise and motivate Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS, and for raising funds to facilitate their travel to Syria.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of Ahamed Abdul Cader & Irfan Nasir in Gurupana Palaya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru on October 7. During searches, incriminating material and electronic devices have been seized,” said the release.