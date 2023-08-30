Chennai apartment residents panic after rabid dog attack, turn ire on other dogs

Animal rights activist Antony Rubin says the Chennai Corporation should undertake a round of vaccination for the dogs and promote awareness among residents.

news Chennai News

Alarmed by the attack of a rabid dog on two people, residents of a gated community in Chennai have allegedly threatened to attack stray dogs in the complex. On August 20, a stray dog entered the Prestige Bella Vista apartments in Iyyapanthangal and bit two residents. The two residents were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The rabid dog reportedly died on August 21. As it emerged that the dog was infected with rabies, many panicked residents have directed their anger at other stray dogs looked after by community feeders in the complex that houses around 2,600 families.

“Around 30 stray dogs have been residing inside the apartment complex for the last three years. They have all been neutered and vaccinated for rabies by the community feeders who live here,” a resident who wished to remain anonymous told TNM. “Since August 21, a large number of residents out of fear have been falsely alleging that the vaccinated dogs are also rabid and have been trying to convince the Corporation and the Blue Cross to take them all away,” the resident added. A community feeder from the apartment complex told TNM that vaccinations have been administered regularly for the 30 stray dogs at the Madras Veterinary College Hospital in Vepery and that vaccination cards are maintained as a record.

Shruti Vinod Raj, member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board who is directly overlooking the issue at the apartment, said that the Chennai Corporation had picked up one third of the dogs to check for symptoms of rabies and had isolated them for a period of ten days. They have not shown any signs, Shruti said. “The fear of some of the residents are justified because rabies’ symptoms in humans can take a couple years to show and in some cases medical treatments might not be effective. But the strays living there are not showing signs of rabies and the Corporation is ready to release the 11 dogs picked for testing. It is not desirable to relocate strays from their habitat under these circumstances,” she added.



Strays from Prestige Bella Vista, isolated by the corporation and decleared rabies-free.

Meanwhile, some residents have been allegedly exchanging messages on WhatsApp groups, wherein, they have been plotting to attack the dogs, starve or displace them. One of the messages allegedly sent by a resident of Bella Vista read, “Instead of waiting for others, we should form a group..give a dog food such a way, it could go to unconscious state, grab everyone… leave it somewhere near outer ring road…” Residents have also been using slogans such as, “Kuthe hatao, PBV bachao” which translates to, "Get rid of the dogs and save PBV.”

Another resident told TNM, “In the group there is a video of a man with a stick, walking around the basement saying that he will attack and kill any dog that he finds. There are also messages of people encouraging others to use pepper spray and batons on the strays.”

The resident also said that when the Corporation vehicle came to pick up dogs, some of the residents attacked dogs with sticks to catch them. “Since then, the strays have been hiding out of fear,” the resident added.

Community feeders and people from the pet-parent community residing at the complex have been undertaking collective efforts to support the dogs and have been leaving dog food around the complex. However, residents have reportedly been encouraging others to get rid of the food to ensure that the dogs starve to death. “There are many feeders here and we are trying to feed the dogs and ensure that they are okay. But some of the residents are verbally harassing us, stalking us when we walk around to ensure that we don’t feed the dogs and are threatening us to stay out of the issue,” a community feeder who wished to remain anonymous said.

A police complaint has also been filed but the complaint has not pointed out names of residents who are allegedly harassing and stalking feeders, a police official said. “We cannot file a case until individuals are named,” the official added.

Reacting to the ongoing issue, animal rights activist Antony Rubin said, “The fear stems from rabies being a life threatening virus in humans. The corporation should undertake ring vaccination- which is to vaccinate all the dogs residing in and around the area where the apartment is located and also promote awareness. That should help the residents feel safe.”