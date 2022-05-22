Chennai and suburbs likely to receive light rainfall over next two days

According to meteorologists, the temperature in Tamil Nadu will increase by a degree or two by the end of May due to the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall for the next 48 hours in Chennai and its suburbs. IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain over some areas in the city and suburbs, with the skies turning partly cloudy and below normal temperatures.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city and suburbs were pegged at 37Â°C and 28Â°C respectively. The IMD has also said that the present weather condition is likely due to upper air circulation and convective activity.

The temperature in Tamil Nadu, according to meteorologists, will increase by a degree or two by the end of May due to the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. The IMD had earlier predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal date of onset.

Earlier on Saturday, May 21, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had ordered the release of water from Mettur Dam for irrigation on Tuesday, owing to the rise in water inflow to the dam due to the rain in the catchment areas. As the water level in the dam was 115 feet, the dam's shutters will be opened on May 24 instead of the customary date of June 12. This is also the first time in the dam's post-Independence history that the water is being released in the month of May.

In a similar case in neighbouring Keralaâ€™s Idukki district, water from the Kallarkutty dam was released on Saturday after the water level reached a red warning level of 455 metre. The shutters were opened to release 300 cumecs of water. Water from the Pambla dam was also opened to release 500 cumecs of water. Meanwhile, the IMD had issued a yellow alert to 10 districts in the state for Saturday and Sunday.

