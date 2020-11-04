Chennai and other parts of TN to receive moderate rains on Wednesday

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next four days followed by a brief break

Chennai woke up to sudden showers in various parts of the city on Wednesday morning and the rains are here to stay. The Northeast monsoon, which arrived in the state last week, was expected to intensify over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, who handles the popular Tamil Nadu Weatherman Facebook page, Chennai, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts are expected to receive moderate rains on Wednesday. Parts of Theni, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Dindigul and Tirunelveli districts may receive heavy rainfall. This rainfall in Tamil Nadu is being brought by easterlies associated with convergence.

“Once day starts heating up, the easterlies will move in as the convergence shifts inland. So on a single day, you can see how the rains happen with the easterlies associated convergence (sic),” he wrote. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next four days followed by a brief break.

Interior parts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Kanyakumari districts will also see good rainfall on Wednesday.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days until November 7. On November 6 and 7 in particular heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely to occur in some parts of the state.

Manjalar in Theni district recorded the most amount of rainfall received over a period of 24 hours, on November 3. While Manjalar received 9 cms, Burliar in the Nilgiris received 8 cms, and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore and Gobichettipalayam in Erode recorded 7 cms each.

Between November 1 and 3, Chennai has received 24.11 cm of rainfall, the highest among all districts in the state. This, however, is 23% departure from normal that should have been 31.2 cms. After Chennai, it was Puducherry that recorded most rainfall during this period, recording 20.1 cms rainfall.