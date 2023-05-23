Chargesheet filed against ex-AIADMK minister Vijayabaskar and wife in corruption case

DVAC said that the period considered in the investigation into corruption charges was between April 2016 and March 2021, when Vijayabaskar was holding charge as Health Minister in the AIADMK government.

Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a chargesheet against former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister Dr C Vijayabaskar and his wife V Ramya in connection with the disproportionate assets case in Pudukkottai on May 22. The DVAC has charged the former Health Minister of the state and his wife with amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government returned to power in Tamil Nadu, several former AIADMK ministers came under the DVACâ€™s scanner, and the agency conducted searches on them. A case was registered against Vijayabaskar and his wife in October 2021 under The Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A statement released by the DVAC said that the check period taken into consideration was between April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021, when Vijayabaskar was holding charge as Health Minister in the AIADMK government. During the course of the investigation, the DVAC said it found that Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya owned assets and investments under various companies such as V infrastructure, Rasi Enterprises, Rasi Blue Metals.

The chargesheet was filed before the special judge of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Pudukkottai against the former minister after obtaining mandatory sanction for prosecution from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker.

