Charaka Shapath row: OPS wants Dean reinstated, blames govt for no advisory

OPS claimed it was ‘unfair and biased’ that only the Madurai Medical College Dean was removed over the ‘Maharshi Charaka Shapath’ when other colleges administered it too.

Former Chief Minister and Deputy Coordinator of AIADMK, O Panneerselvam, has sought the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate the Madurai Medical College Dean to his post, amid the ‘Charaka Shapath’ row. The Dean was removed from his post and put on a waiting list after first-year students were made to administer the ‘Maharshi Charaka Shapath (oath)’ — instead of the Hippocratic oath that is conventionally administered — after students received their white coats at the induction ceremony.

The event was held on April 30, in which Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was among the dignitaries on the dais. Reports stated that PTR took to the mic and said that he was shocked when he heard the new oath. “I always thought that the doctors took a Hippocratic oath. In fact, I’ve been recommending politicians to take the same oath,” he said. Since then, the administration of the Charaka Shapath has drawn widespread flak, as many pointed out that it is regressive and casteist.

However, Paneerselvam in his statement has alleged that the reason for the incident was that the Tamil Nadu government did not issue any advisory against it. He also said that the students have already clarified that they were the ones who arranged the event within a short period of time. “There is also news that this oath was taken in other private and government colleges, but no action has been taken on anybody there. So, the government taking action against only the Madurai Medical College dean is unacceptable and biased,” he said.

Claiming that taking action against the dean who “did not do any mistake” is an “unfair” thing, OPS sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to reinstate Dr Rathinavel as the Dean. “Action should also be taken to issue proper advisories beforehand in the future,” he said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had recently recommended that the Maharshi Charak Shapath should replace the Hippocratic oath. According to new guidelines, "Modified Maharshi Charak Shapath is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education." Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Parliament that 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' would be optional and not forced on medical students. The NMC’s recommendation was slammed for being "completely out of sync with modern scientific medicine, modern social practices."

