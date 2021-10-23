Chandrababu Naidu demands President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh, here’s why

On Friday night, Chandrababu Naidu concluded his 36-hour Deeksha (sit-in protest) against the attacks on the TDP offices and TDP leaders allegedly by workers of the ruling YSRCP.

news Politics

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, October 22 urged the Union government to put an end to law and order failures, financial bankruptcy and economic collapse of Andhra Pradesh by imposing President's rule in the state. On Friday night, he concluded his 36-hour Deeksha (sit-in protest) against the attacks on the TDP offices and TDP leaders allegedly by workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Naidu reiterated that Jagan’s ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ would come to an end only if President’s rule was imposed in the state. Naidu has demanded the Union government’s intervention to save the people of Andhra Pradesh from what he called the drug mafia and the undemocratic and fascist regime of Jagan. Naidu urged the Union government to invoke Article 356, saying Andhra Pradesh in its present situation was a fit case for imposition of President's rule.

What is President’s rule?

When the Union government takes direct control of a state, union territory or a region after suspending the government of that particular region, it is termed as President’s rule. This can be done under Article 356 of the Indian constitution. When the President’s rule is imposed, the Governor becomes the constitutional head of the state. The legislative assembly of the state is either dissolved or prorogued. Within six months of imposition of the President’s rule, it is mandatory for the Election Commission to conduct a re-election.

When can President’s rule be imposed in a state?

The President of India has the power to suspend a state government and take control of the state under the following conditions:

1) The state’s legislative assembly is not able to elect a leader as the Chief Minister for a time prescribed by the state’s Governor.

2) If the Chief Minister ends up having a minority when a coalition government in the state breaks down.

3) If a no-confidence vote is passed in the legislative assembly.

4) Elections of the state are postponed due to unavoidable reasons like natural disasters.

5) If the Governor of the state reports that the state’s constitutional machinery or legislature fails to abide by constitutional norms.

In Andhra Pradesh, President’s rule was last imposed in February 2014 after then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy quit protesting against the decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh. As a policy, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has always been opposed to Article 356.

Naidu also demanded a CBI inquiry into the attack on TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. Naidu, in his address, questioned as to why the YSRCP government was being complacent without taking any action against the rising ganja and drug menace in the state.

The TDP chief alleged, “The YCP government was totally dependent on the liquor mafia, drugs, and rowdyism to perpetrate its crimes and atrocities on all sections of the people. But, the TDP will not keep silent and it will continue its battle for dharma and justice.”

TDP leaders and workers from different parts of Andhra Pradesh gathered at the Mangalagiri party headquarters where party president Chandrababu Naidu continued his Deeksha.

Naidu, who began the 36-hour protest at 8 am on Thursday, spent the night at the protest site and resumed the protest on Friday morning after garlanding the statue of party founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao. The protest was titled 'fight against state terrorism'.

According to party sources, Naidu will travel to the national capital on Monday to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum on the attacks. Naidu has also sought permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah too, but is yet to receive confirmation.

READ: Andhra man kills his two-month-old baby daughter by drowning her