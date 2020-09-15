'Certain people trying to sabotage developmental activities': Kerala CM

He was responding to media reports about alleged corruption in the Life Mission project, for building free houses for the poor.

While inaugurating the Konni Medical College in Pathanamthitta online, Kerala Chief Minister alleged that some people including â€˜certain media housesâ€™ were trying to sabotage the development activities of the government and hide it from the public.

CM Pinarayi was responding to media reports about alleged corruption in the Life Mission project which envisaged construction of free houses for homeless poor in the state.

"Some people in the state want to sabotage the developmental activities for the people. Some media houses are also engaged in the same. One media house has given a misguiding headline that would make people think Life Mission is sort of a bribe scheme," he said.

Referring to the media report, he said that while the headline sought to give an impression that there was corruption in the Life Mission project, the last line in the report contradicted it.

He said that 2.26 lakh houses had been built and handed over to homeless people in the state under the Life Mission project so far.

The government "realised the dreams of 2.26 lakh families" and the media houses are "trying to hide the welfare activities from the people", he charged.

"Over 2.26 lakh houses were completed and families which could earlier never dream of owning a house are now living in their own residences. Is that part of any corruption? Completing the houses is an achievement," the Chief Minister said.

He also lashed out at certain political parties which boycotted the hospital event, saying that they cannot share the joy of the people.

"This project was halted in 2015, when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government was in power. After we came to power, the hospital was completed and now dedicated to the people," the CM said.

The medical college will cater to the needs of people in Pathanamthitta and eastern regions of Kollam district, he said, adding that for further development, the state government has allotted Rs 351 crore.

