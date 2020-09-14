Kerala on Monday witnessed two developments in the public health sector with one more medical college being inaugurated in the state and the Malabar Cancer Care Centre in Kannur getting two new specialised departments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Konni Medical College in Pathanmathitta district and the Malabar Cancer Care Centre at Thalassery through video conferencing, with this the first phase of the Medical College has become operational. The number of government medical colleges in Kerala has increased to ten with Konni Medical College added to the list.

“The Konni Medical College in the Pathanamthitta District would be useful not just for the people of the district, but for those in the eastern part of Kollam district as well as for Sabarimala temple pilgrims,” Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi also lashed out at the Opposition for boycotting the inaugural function. He said that thise who are not happy at the happiness of people in the state boycotted the function.

"The government resumed a project that was stalled because of the laxity of the previous United Democratic Front government. It's natural that those who abandoned the project would feel shame. A full fledged medical college has become a reality in Konni, these people can't be happy at this development. They don’t like anything good that happen. There has been a lot of development in the past four and half years in the health sector that is outstanding," he said.

The other phases of the medical college will be completed in a time bound manner, he said. "Administrative sanction has been given for Rs 351 crore,” he added.

Peadtric ward at Malabar Cancer Centre

Meanwhile, the Paediatric Haematology wing of the Malabar Cancer Centre at Thalassery in Kannur district has been completed a project cost of Rs 11.39 crore. A chemotherapy ward, operation theatre, Intensive Care Unit, a play ground for children, library and cinemas have been set up in the block. The block also has a special facility to allow students admitted to continue with their studies along with the treatment.

"Cancer treatment for children is really tough and lands parents in financial and mental struggle. The paediatric oncology wing has been designed keeping in view of all this with the notion that it would be a second home for the children,” Health Minister KK Shailaja said.