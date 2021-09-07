CCTV visuals from a commercial establishment at Avinashi Road in Peelamedu in Coimbatore revealed that the semi-clad body of a woman aged around 50 was thrown out of a MUV early on Monday. The body was beyond recognition as it was run over by several vehicles before the police could reach the spot and retrieve it.

In a 21 seconds video retrieved from the shop and subsequently shared by the police, a woman can be seen thrown out from the car at 5.44 am. In a matter of few seconds, an auto rickshaw and a lorry can be seen passing on the road, however none of them stop to enquire or report about the body on the road.

Peelemedu Police Station House Officer Muthumani and team reached Chinniyampalayam in Avinashi road after a passerby on Monday morning informed the police of a woman's body lying there. But by then the woman's body was nearly unidentifiable as it was run over by several vehicles. The body was taken to the Coimbatore Government Medical college and a post-mortem examination conducted. Police suspect this to be a case of murder but are tightlipped on the post-mortem report.

"We are studying the post-mortem report and there are not many leads as of now regarding the identity of the deceased woman. I can't also reveal much on the details of the body as it was beyond recognition as several vehicles had run over the body," Muthumani, the investigating officer told IANS.

Police however suspect that this is just not a murder case as the body of the woman was lying semi-clad.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Coimbatore's Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam constituted two special teams to probe the matter, as well as to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Inputs IANS